UP BJP MLA protests against 'harassment' by police and district officials

Even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is trying to recover from the rebellious sit-in by party legislators in the Assembly to protest against alleged harassment by police and district officials, BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has demanded a probe into the properties of all politicians and bureaucrats. Gurjar was the first to raise the harassment issue in the Assembly on the inaugural day of the UP legislature on Tuesday and was later joined by other party legislators and members from the opposition benches. Gurjar said the graft probe should include spouses of political leaders and bureaucrats because several of them were running non-government organisations. The MLA lamented he was being targeted because he was trying to expose corrupt officials in his constituency, Loni.

Gandhi in the time of CAA

Protests against the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have now reached every part of the country. While government spokespersons and “people’s forums” continue to disseminate their own version of the events, the Press Information Bureau has been, since December 18, tweeting quotes by Mahatma Gandhi that do not have any connection with any specific date or event. “One should assimilate in oneself what is good in others and reject the bad,” reads one. “Lack of our awareness was a reason we became subjects of British rule,” reads another. Yet another reads: “Good deeds can only be accomplished with righteous methods; dishonest methods cannot yield good results.”

Ready to bat

Surendra Singh ‘Shera’, independent MLA from the Burhanpur Assembly seat, is known for his rebellious nature. He supports the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh but is unhappy at not being offered a ministry. He is frequently in the headlines for his criticism of the state government. During a government event recently, Singh and Chief Minister Kamal Nath were in a discussion. When asked about his possible inclusion in the cabinet, Singh said: “Kamal Nath is my captain, whenever he asks me to bat, I will come to the crease and start hitting fours and sixes. I am waiting for my turn with my pads and gloves on.”