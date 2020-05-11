UP BJP preparing its cadre to help migrant workers resettle in villages

Last straw

For bureaucrats working for the Delhi government, the repatriation of Indians stranded in other countries might appear like the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back. The sub-divisional magistrates, or SDMs, in the city have been put in charge of containment zones falling within these districts (all seven districts in Delhi are red zones) and now with the movement of international passengers, each of them has been assigned additional duties on the management of the returnees. Now these officials, already under stress, find themselves loaded with more work like additional travel, among other responsibilities, coming their way and the constant pressure to keep the Covid-infection numbers

in check.

Ministers vs chief secy

The Punjab council of ministers is fighting its own battle over proposed changes in the state’s excise policy. It has become a face-off between Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and some of his colleagues, against Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh. At Monday’s meeting of the council of ministers, they authorised Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (pictured) to take the decision on the excise policy amendments. Badal had stormed out of a pre-cabinet meeting to discuss the issue with the chief secretary on Saturday. The chief secretary took half day’s leave and was not present at Monday’s meeting after the ministers said they would not attend the meeting if the chief secretary was present. Badal and colleague Charanjit Singh Channi expressed unhappiness over the chief secretary’s absence, which they described as “incorrect and unacceptable”. The chief minister then promised to “look into the matter”.

Helping migrants

With the return of labourers gaining momentum in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing its cadre in villages to help them. Holding a video meeting, President Swatantra Dev Singh observed that merely facilitating the homecoming of these workers would not end the party’s responsibilities; the party workers should help them resettle in their villages. Observing that the central and state governments have taken measures to help the jobless migrants, Singh called upon party leaders and workers to rise to the occasion.