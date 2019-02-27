UP's lesser-known story

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has often been in the news for his Hindutva politics. But little attention has been paid to his government’s fiscal performance.

Even his government’s latest Budget, the third in his tenure so far, made newspaper headlines more for the Rs 400 crore he allocated for building cow shelters and less for keeping a tight leash on the state’s finances. This could be because details of state Budgets are not immediately available in easy formats, comparable with past years. After several months of their presentation, the ...