UP's 'Operation Langda': Maiming justice for political ends

“Tough on crime” seems to be the image which the Yogi Adityanath government wants to go with for the Uttar Pradesh (UP) state assembly elections. There has been yet another spate of police shooting alleged criminals--invariably between the ankle and the knee, rendering them crippled for life.

In the first twelve days of August, according to the Indian Express, four wanted criminals have been shot in the leg under the so-called “Operation Langda (cripple)”. The police claimed to have fired in self-defence. Extra-judicial killings by the UP police under Adityanath ...