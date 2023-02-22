UPI: Local & global

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the real-time payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has done much to revolutionise the ecosystem in the country. Tuesday’s demonstration of a live cross-border transaction via mobile phones between Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and Monetary Authority of Singapore Managing Director Ravi Menon indicates the level to which this indigenously developed technology built on the India Stack platform has matured.