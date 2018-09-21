Urban naxals or patriots?

With so much of the current conversation revolving around “urban naxals” and “anti-nationals”, I find myself thinking about the fundamental nature of dissent and disobedience in a democracy.

Does asking uncomfortable questions to the government, or supporting marginalised communities make one less patriotic than someone who accepts the status quo unquestioningly? Not in a country that has instituted the RTI Act of 2006, which gives every citizen the power to ask questions and demand answers from not just the government, but any public body. It has empowered ordinary ...