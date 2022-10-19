JUST IN
India's trade policy challenges in a changed world
CCP meet: An irreversible march ahead for Xi
Pandemic effect: Fading or going strong?
India's 5G leapfrog
When data faces reality
Importers still wait for clarity on expanded scope of IGCRS Rules
Activist investors: Pushing for change, quietly
Regulation of wellness vs wealth offers a contrasting picture
Without ideology or loyalty: Arvind Kejriwal and his pursuit of power
Food growers can be processors too
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
India's trade policy challenges in a changed world
Business Standard

Urbanisation without chaos: How to plan and govern our cities

A governance ambiguity widens the gaps between the core of a city and peri-urban areas, resulting in a highly scattered and unorganised urbanisation

Topics
BS Opinion | Urbanisation | urban development

Amit Kapoor & Bibek Debroy 

Amit Kapoor & Bibek Debroy

There are multiple lenses through which one can try to understand urbanisation in order to leverage its advantages for overall growth. One may look at the pace of urbanisation at the national, sub-regional or regional level and mark it against the global level to understand how far ahead or behind India is compared to its peers on this journey.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 22:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.