US Open: Gen-Next at the net

The final between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (19) and Norway’s Casper Ruud (23) has raised considerable excitement in the world. Does it signal — finally — the dawn of a new era in the men’s dominated for two decades by the Big Three — Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer? This was the first Grand Slam in many years in which none of the Big Three figured from the quarter final rounds. Alcaraz, who made his senior debut only in 2020, has become the youngest champion, the first teenager to win the trophy and the youngest ever to hold the men’s number one world ranking. From the quarter finals on, his path to the finals — all gruelling five setters — certainly showcased the new generation. In the quarters, he beat Italy’s J Sinner, who is just 21, in a classic match that finished at nearly 3 am. In the semis, he beat 24-year-old American Frances Tiafoe, who was responsible for Nadal’s shock exit in the round of 16.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor