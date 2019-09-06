Valley of discontent

It has been one month since the government fulfilled a key agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by abolishing Jammu & Kashmir’s (J&K’s) special status by reading down Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating it into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

In that period, it is fair to say that there has been little sign of the peace and prosperity that the government had promised for the region as a result of these moves. On the contrary, the state continues to be under lockdown, with shortages of food and medicine, curfew, and a communication blackout in place ...