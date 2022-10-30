Valuation claim must be backed by evidence

Narasinha Manjanath Naik was the owner of a 230 square feet (sq. ft) flat in Building No. 15 at Shastri Nagar in Goregaon, Mumbai. The building had 32 flats. Its owners formed the Shastri Nagar Namrata Co-operative Housing Society (CHS) and transferred their rights in the flats to the society. Each owner was allotted five shares in the society.