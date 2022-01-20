Violence in the name of law

India has let go of the cardinal principle of modern governments by allowing — some would say encouraging — mob violence. Max Weber defined the State as a human community that successfully claims the monopoly of the legitimate use of physical force within a given territory.

Only the State, meaning the government, was authorised to use violence and it would punish the use of violence by citizens. This is why murder, rape and assault are crimes against the State. In allowing organised groups to take over this authority from the State, the Indian State has devolved its ...