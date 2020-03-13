Virus impact on wine

The topic of the day is coronavirus. It is impacting every aspect of our existence, so let’s look at how it impacts something I write about every fortnight: wine.

As we speak, the WHO has declared coronavirus a pandemic infection, and the government of India has suspended all visas from overseas and instituted an unprecedented level of checking at airports. Global stock markets have tanked, and crude oil prices are seeking a 20-year low at $30-35 per barrel — down from almost double that not so long ago. All economies will be adversely affected: production, sales, ...