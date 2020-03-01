Virus vs trade

Will future economic historians look back on the first months of the year 2020 as the period in which the advancing tide of globalisation was finally pushed back? The rhetoric of populist leaders across the world, as well as technological changes over the past decade, has certainly meant that globalisation is no longer the all-conquering force that it was a few years ago.

Trade growth has decreased in recent years, but the rhetoric has been louder than reality. In spite of tariff increases by several jurisdictions, it is hard to point to any wholesale restructuring of global supply chains. ...