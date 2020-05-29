Viswanathan Anand explains how technology has upended the game of chess

It has been three months since Viswanathan Anand has been away from home, stuck someplace across the globe like thousands of Indians waiting to be reunited with their families under the Vande Bharat Mission.

From an apartment near Frankfurt, Germany, he meets me via Skype over breakfast (for him) and lunch (for me) in India. As my spinach-rice takes care of itself in an electric cooker, Anand, sporting a casual white Polo T-shirt and munching on a bowl of cereal with raspberries and strawberries, appears cheerful. “As chess players, we are all loners and perpetually in isolation to ...