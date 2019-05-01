Wake-up call for NSE

After an investigation process that dragged on for years, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday released a comprehensive set of orders on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location controversy.

The regulator said there was no evidence of fraud committed by the NSE, but the exchange did not exercise adequate due diligence while selecting its trading architecture, thereby creating an environment in which information dissemination was asymmetric. The exchange has also been indicted for “bad governance”, and criticised for its inconsistent “dark ...