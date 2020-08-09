JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

Managing a monsoon of medical data
Business Standard

Wanted: An MPC with more power and 'flexibility'

The members can come from diverse backgrounds such as finance, labour and economics, and must have a say in the entire interest-rate architecture

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | monetary policy committee | Shaktikanta Das

Tamal Bandyopadhyay 

Tamal Bandyopadhyay

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Indian central bank’s rate-setting body under a new monetary policy framework put in place in 2016, had its 24th meeting last week, completing its four-year term. Six members of the MPC unanimously decided to keep the policy rate on hold. Many of the MPC’s calls have been unanimous, but not all.

In the past 24 meetings, there have been split decisions on 14 occasions. During its four-year tenure, the MPC opted for a status quo 13 times, a rate cut at nine meetings and a hike twice. While the quantum of rate hike was 25 basis points (bps) ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, August 09 2020. 21:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU