Waste not, want not

The great thing about being in a small town is that all vendors come home. While in cities, you can now call for groceries or vegetables or fish and meat or shop online, it is a different pleasure to be able to choose from fresh vegetables or fish at one’s doorstep.

Along with their wares on their cycle vans, the vendors are also the bearers of local happenings. On a recent morning visit our vegetable vendor informed us that, this year, the administration of Burdwan district has barred farmers from sowing the winter paddy as it is dependent solely on ground water. As my ...