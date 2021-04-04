Water in the age of climate change

March 22 every year is observed as World Water Day. This year as we celebrated, and reiterated, the importance of water, we remembered the difference — this was the World Water Day in the age of climate change.

This means we have to do everything that we know we need to do: Augment water availability by harvesting every drop of rainwater; use it much more efficiently so that every drop of that rainwater is valued in the food we eat or the water we flush; and ensure that every drop of that used water is reused and recycled and not degraded by pollution. This we already know and ...