Wave and pay with SoftPos

Gesture control has a magical quality about it. Much like royalty, things happen with a wave of your hand. In the feudal world, people scurried when a lord waved his hand as an order. In the world of technology, a wave of hand triggers bits of information zipping to complete a task.

Popular use of such gesture-based activity has centred mostly around mobile phones, credit cards and hotel keys. Phones can share information and even payment using near field communications (NFC) technology. Same with credit cards too. Hotel keys waved at a door is easier than putting the card in a ...