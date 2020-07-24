We are all charged up for the next 25 years: Bharti Airtel chairman

One thing that everybody acknowledges today is the stellar contribution made by the telecom industry to keep India running during Covid-19 lockdown and after.

A nation of one billion connected 24x7 by seamless networks at the most affordable tariffs globally is no mean feat. And I take this opportunity to commend everyone across the telecom ecosystem – the operators and their partners, the government and the regulator for having made this possible. 25 years ago, when the Indian telecom sector was liberalised and players including Airtel emerged on the scene, no one had imagined ...