We don't need no private cars

That Tesla is “unwelcome” in Singapore is old news. Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, tweeted about it earlier this year. The government elaborated on the reasons last month. “What Elon Musk wants to produce is a lifestyle.

We are not interested in a lifestyle. We are interested in proper solutions that will address climate problems,” Masagos Zulkifli, Singapore minister for environment and water resources, said in an interview to Bloomberg News. Singapore is expanding its public transport system further while keeping a lid on the number of private cars on its ...