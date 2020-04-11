JUST IN
The climate 'dividend'

Why the pandemic will hurt girls' education
Business Standard

We're more civilised now

The benefits of modern medicine have led people to demand more from the State, and to value every life. Even a modest death toll caused by an epidemic today is unacceptable

Dipankar Gupta 

Dipankar Gupta

Look at the bright side. If isolated attacks in Indore on health workers enforcing quarantine has gained so much publicity it only shows how civilised we have gradually become.

In Russia, Britain and Germany, right upto the 1830s, massive cholera riots broke out which would put Indore’s prickly little one-day flare up to shame. In those days doctors too were beaten up, governments and kingdoms shook, all kinds of rumours were rife, including the poisoning of wells for devious reasons of power. In the 14th century, Jews were rounded up and killed as suspected agents of epidemics. ...

First Published: Sat, April 11 2020. 18:29 IST

