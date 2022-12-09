Wealth & inequality as derivatives of time

The eight billionth human was born on November 15, according to the United Nations. Should we celebrate or mourn this milestone? Is this explosive growth a calamity? Well, maybe. Maybe not. In the year 1800, there were only one billion people on the planet, and the average life expectancy was 28.5 years. The current average life expectancy in the world hovers around 73 years, with men at 71 years, and women at 75. In contrast to our ancestors, we are getting 45 more years on Planet Earth. Life expectancy has increased by 156 per cent, while has increased by 700 per cent, thus giving us 20 times more life-years in just a matter of 222 years (life-years = x life expectancy). How come?