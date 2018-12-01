Weekend revelry

Weekends, these days, are more tiring than weekdays with the good citizenry of New Delhi pushing an exhaustive schedule of day-long parties and celebrations, now that the festive season — and good weather — is upon us.

Time was when the city grooved in the evenings, leaving the day to overcome the ravages of the evening before, but given its hectic traffic and crazy schedule, day-long celebrations that begin with brunch and conclude with a sundowner are increasingly popular — and tiring. Your hosts aren’t the only ones fatigued by the revels of Saturday; by the time ...