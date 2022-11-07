JUST IN
Severe policy lapse
Call on hold
Fighting inflation
Mind our languages: Govt should avoid imposing Hindi
Fiscal correction: Focus should be on reducing the fiscal deficit
Soluble and relevant: The focus of India's G20 agenda
Lula's return: Brazil's left turn may be more muted this time
Enhancing mustard yields
Trending declines: Tough times ahead for tech
Independence on a tightrope: India's foreign policy choice
You are here: Home » Opinion » Editorial » Editorials
Reservations about EWS: Govt must focus on expanding opportunities
The true art of travel writing
Business Standard

Welcome write-off: Acknowledging failure of 116 projects is the first step

It is true that the government should not throw good money after bad, but failed projects should at least be used as lessons to improve the implementation of future infrastructure projects

Topics
infrastructure projects | Niti Aayog | indian government

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

An internal report from the NITI Aayog, which serves as the Union government’s think tank, has recommended the removal of 116 infrastructure projects from the overall project-monitoring system. As reported in this newspaper, this may amount to a declaration that these projects should not or cannot be completed for various reasons. It is unusual for a government agency to recommend turning the page on public investment that has gone bad, and for that reason alone this suggestion is to be welcomed. There is no reason for the Union government to keep on throwing good money after bad. According to the report, over Rs 20,000 crore has been spent on these projects, but hopes for their completion are now dim enough that allocating more resources will not help.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on infrastructure projects

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 21:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.