Welcome write-off: Acknowledging failure of 116 projects is the first step

An internal report from the NITI Aayog, which serves as the Union government’s think tank, has recommended the removal of 116 infrastructure projects from the overall project-monitoring system. As reported in this newspaper, this may amount to a declaration that these projects should not or cannot be completed for various reasons. It is unusual for a government agency to recommend turning the page on public investment that has gone bad, and for that reason alone this suggestion is to be welcomed. There is no reason for the Union government to keep on throwing good money after bad. According to the report, over Rs 20,000 crore has been spent on these projects, but hopes for their completion are now dim enough that allocating more resources will not help.
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 21:53 IST
