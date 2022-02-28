Western media's credibility has been severely eroded

There is an old Salman Khan song which goes “Sabhi karte hai raas leela, par main karoon toh saala character dheela hai”. After 42 years in the Indian print media, I am still unable to come to terms with the way many Western journalists, especially the American and British ones, arrogate to themselves the right to portray everyone else from their private viewpoint, and thereby judge them.

Even Gandhi ji was deeply annoyed by this behaviour. Nowhere does this become more apparent than when the West goes to war, which is far too often, once every ten years, more or less. ...