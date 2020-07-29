Letter to BS: Why not a digital bhoomi pujan for Ram temple in Ayodhya?

-
Nearly 200 people are scheduled to attend the bhoomi pujan (laying of foundation stone) for the Ram temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5. Is it necessary to have a physical bhoomi pujan amid the Covid-19 pandemic? No doubt the feelings of many are attached to this ceremony now that it is happening after a long legal fight. But we are seeing a day to day rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. On on July 26, the Prime Minister said that Covid-19 was as fatal today as it was in the beginning.
As an Indian citizen, I would like to suggest to the government that a digital bhoomi pujan will be the best alternative. Also since Digital India is a vision of the PM, a virtual bhoomi pujan will send across the right message. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray has also suggested an e-bhoomi pujan. Every one is saying that we have to live with the coronavirus and so we have to change our habit also. I think a digital bhoomi pujan will be a great use of technology and once the PM accepts it, it will encourage many of us to do social events virtually.
Harshal Suresh Desale Pune
