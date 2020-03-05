What ails public sector banks? Ownership would be a good place to start

The government has decided to merge 10 very broke public sector banks into four. This will happen on April 1. This way, even if there are other problems, their capital requirements will be substantially met.

But that’s only one aspect of the problem and a fairly small one of the overall Indian banking scene. Without going into the question of whether India did the right thing in accepting Basel III norms, there is another very important question that is never discussed. This is the risk part of banking. All these years we have been obsessed with size and neglected the systemic ...