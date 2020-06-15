What business are you in?

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has disrupted or upen­ded most companies’ fundamental business models globally. And as the economy opens up tentatively, even as cases and fatalities refuse to move downwards, businesses can take nothing for granted — customers, demand, supply chains, work-life, et al.

That it will never be business as usual in the post-Covid world is clear, and yet many are behaving as if they just need to sit it out, tinker at the edges, and everything will be all right. Take hospitality, one of the worst hit sectors, for instance. Two pieces of ...