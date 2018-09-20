What Delhi looked like in 1883-84

Can one see the Himalayas from Delhi? I don’t mean from a plane.

Evidently, you could, once upon a time. So the Delhi Gazetteer for 1883-84 tells us. “The hills of Delhi, though not attractive in themselves, give a pleasant view across the Jamna, and in clear weather allow, it is said, even a glimpse of the Himalayas.” “Irrigation, as in the case of Rohtak” (BS, September 7) was not an unmitigated blessing for Delhi district either. “In the villages irrigated by the Western Jamna Canal the standard of health and vitality is materially lower than ...