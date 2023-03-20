JUST IN
Entry of foreign law firms will help businesses and law professionals
Some fodder for thought
Safety in the storm
Banks can't withhold loan on flimsy ground
Regulation tech for financial risk planning
Lesson for India from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
What could make the BJP lose the 2024 election or even its majority?
Conglomerates, cronyism, brandless growth
Losing political ground
Woke versus anti-woke debate hots up
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Leadership position, some fodder for thought & more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

What explains the Congress-BJP fracas over Rahul Gandhi?

One has to understand that shutting up and sitting at home is no longer an option for the Congress. It is engaged in a battle for survival

Topics
Insight Edge | Congress | BJP

Bharat Bhushan 

Bharat Bhushan

Whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be expelled or suspended from the Lok Sabha remains uncertain. What is evident, however, is that it is the Treasury benches that are preventing the Parliament from functioning with their belligerent protest against his statements in the UK about the state of Indian democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on Rahul Gandhi in forums outside Parliament is clearly encouraging his party to continue to be combative on the issue.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Insight Edge

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 10:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.