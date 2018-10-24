What is the price of loyalty?

As my friends and I were walking out of a restaurant we were handed a card, about twice the size of a standard visiting card. It had 10 numbers marked on it. The card we got had No 1 punched out and there was a small rubber stamp marking in its place.

We enquired what the card was about. The person at the restaurant reception counter explained that this was the customer loyalty reward card. Once we complete nine meals in the restaurant, and had nine stamps on the card, the tenth meal was on the house. I kept the card in my wallet (it could be folded) but did not go back to the restaurant ...