What next for hockey?

At 03:30 pm on Wednesday, the Indian cricket team was taking the field at Trent Bridge in Nottingham to play its first Test match against England. But for the first time in many years, it wasn’t the men in white grabbing the attention of 1.4 billion Indians. It was the women’s squad in blue in Tokyo.

The Indian women’s hockey team defeated the Australians in the quarter-finals, in what is now being considered as one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport. The journey of these women has been an extraordinary tale of grit, stamina, and determination. Many ...