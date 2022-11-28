What 'teaching a lesson' in Gujarat means

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pressed the "refresh" button on the communal riots of 2002 in his campaign speeches in the state. In several public meetings – at Deesa (Banaskantha district), Mahuda (Kheda), Vagra (Bharuch) and Naroda (Ahmedabad) – Shah claimed that those responsible for the riots in 2002 had been "taught a lesson" and "akhand shanti" (eternal peace) established in by the (BJP).