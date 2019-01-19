What the disastrous Brexit caper tells us

Ever since the surprise result of the referendum on June 23, 2016, Brexit has been like a train wreck in slow motion. Stretching the metaphor further, the crash is now due on March 29, 2019. Nobody has a clue what will happen and there is no way to even start totting up costs. The costs will be considerable, whatever occurs.

Consider the two most extreme options. One is that the United Kingdom decides to remain within the EU — perhaps, after holding another referendum. This would be the least disruptive outcome and hence, the best in economic terms. It looks to be very unlikely but ...