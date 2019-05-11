What the next government must do

By the end of this month a new government will have been formed. Regardless of which political combination forms it, it will have to deal with three very basic questions because by the time its term ends, a quarter of the 21st century will already have gone by.

The first is what the nature and shape of the Indian state will be in the 21st century. How much more coercive will it be — or have to be to survive as a viable entity? The second is about the nature and form of the Indian economy. How free will it be of the state? As we shall see, this is closely related to the first ...