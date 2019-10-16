When AI can prevent human fraud

Marquee names of Indian industry are now facing prosecution for financial fraud, poor corporate governance, crony capitalism and plain corrupt behaviour. Many stars of Indian industry are now behind bars, being prosecuted or on the run abroad. Cutting across sectors the dark life of prominent entrepreneurs has been exposed.

Debates on poor corporate governance and accountability rage across board rooms. Even as rules and oversight measures are tightened, a new dimension in fraud prevention is gaining ground. Artificial intelligence is now being used to identify and flag errant ...