When AI debates AI

About a quarter of a century ago, an IBM computer, Deep Blue, beat the then world chess champion, Garry Kasparov, in a “canary in the coalmine” moment. The inevitable overtaking of human creativity by artificial intelligence (AI) was marked.

AI has become millions of times more powerful since then and is taking control of almost every aspect of our lives. Thus, if the AI says,“To have no AI at all will be the ultimate defence against AI,” and when it argues against itself on a platform such as the Oxford Union debate, it’s bound to draw global attention. But ...