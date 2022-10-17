When data faces reality

A Member of the Legislative Assembly of Chhattisgarh called recently asking me to clarify on an apparent contradiction in what CMIE’s unemployment data tell and the reality he saw in his state. According to CMIE’s Consumer Pyramids Household Survey (CPHS) data, the unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh was less than a per cent. But, he saw hundreds of thousands of people applying for just few jobs in the state. The latter, the MLA argued quite reasonably, should be a reflection of high unemployment but CMIE says that Chhattisgarh had negligible unemployment. How could both be true, he wondered.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 23:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU