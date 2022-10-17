When data faces reality

A Member of the Legislative Assembly of Chhattisgarh called recently asking me to clarify on an apparent contradiction in what CMIE’s data tell and the reality he saw in his state. According to CMIE’s Consumer Pyramids Household Survey (CPHS) data, the rate in Chhattisgarh was less than a per cent. But, he saw hundreds of thousands of people applying for just few jobs in the state. The latter, the MLA argued quite reasonably, should be a reflection of high but says that Chhattisgarh had negligible unemployment. How could both be true, he wondered.