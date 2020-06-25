When devotion goes viral

Businesses were locked down and migrant workers were evicted. When the country cautiously reopened, the Railways, airlines, shopping complexes, malls and restaurants were allowed to restart under strict social distancing guidelines and companies encouraged to follow work from home policies. Hospitality, tourism and travel remain firmly in lockdown.

Factories now operate sparsely and under so many licensing requirements that you could be forgiven for thinking India has regressed to the Licence Raj. In short, the economy is on life support. But in 21st century India, religion, appears to ...