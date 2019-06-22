When prime time is not for prime news

If India was a sitcom, it would be considered absurdly scripted, to well beyond the point of fantasy. In the past few weeks, hundreds of children have died, in government hospitals, of causes that are neither new, nor untreatable. This is a replay of similar mass deaths that have occurred in the past few years in the same places.

An Air Force plane disappeared in the North-East and the wreckage was discovered only days later. There were no survivors. There were multiple gunfights and ambushes in Kashmir during this period, with several paramilitary servicemen being killed. Chennai, ...