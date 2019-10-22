When retail met media

Last week Flipkart, an online retailer, launched a streaming video service. Backbenchers, its first original series that goes live this month will be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan. She will be bantering with some of India’s top celebrities.

Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment comes on board as a creator and curator of short stories. More than half the content on Flipkart video will be from tier-II and tier-III towns. The idea is to drive internet users not familiar with online shopping to Flipkart, said a company spokesperson at the launch event. The move is interesting for ...