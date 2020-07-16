When succession plan is just a letter

The Hindujas have always presented a happy family story where the four brothers, their wives, children and grandchildren stand together like a rock. In the past, the brothers even went public with their belief that they were like Ram, Lakshmana, Bharat and Shatrughna — “four bodies, one soul”.

The script has, however, just taken a different turn as far as their business relationships are concerned. The brothers perhaps took the “four bodies, one soul” theory a bit too seriously; so much so that the succession planning at Britain’s second wealthiest ...