When the CEO is the corporate brand

Lee Iacocca was a legendary chief executive officer (CEO), the first in a queue that included others such as Sergio Marchionne, Elon Musk and Carlos Ghosn from the auto industry who became flag-bearers for their respective corporate brands; one whose “inspired leadership” style presaged the arrival of Apple Inc.’s Steve Jobs, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla’s Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos amongst others.

Iacocca’s fame started to soar with the Ford Mustang, which was introduced at the 1964 World’s Fair ...