Where have all the bankers gone?

In the last week of October, Yes Bank Ltd sent a note to stock exchanges saying the search panel looking for a successor to the bank’s MD and CEO Rana Kapoor — whose term ends on 31 January 2019 — has finalised “the potential candidate profile”.

Korn Ferry, a management consulting firm which is assisting the selection committee of the bank’s board in evaluating both internal and external candidates, “also shared a representative list of candidate pool, based on initial industry mapping”. Who can succeed Kapoor? If you keep the insiders ...