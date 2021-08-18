Where have all the statesmen gone?

Who has handled the Covid pandemic well? Lockdowns, masking and social distancing to limit the spread of infection have been our daily experience since early 2020. Effective treatment can limit the death rate. And the most likely exit from the pandemic is through vaccination.

All three metrics — infections, deaths and vaccination — need to be factored by population to compare one country with another. So all data in this article is per million population as of August 1, 2021. Our final goal must be a return to normalcy in our lives with acceptable levels of risk. States ...