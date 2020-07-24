Where is Goa going?

It took nearly six hours after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s death to settle on a successor. Pramod Sawant was sworn in as Chief Minister at 2 am.

The reason? In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP got only 13 seats, four less than the Congress’ 17, in a house of 40. It was able to form a government largely because of the Congress lethargy and the special persuasive powers of Nitin Gadkari and Parrikar. On the back on unspecified promises made by Parrikar to Ramkrishna “Sudin” Dha­valikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Vijai Sardesai, ...