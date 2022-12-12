Where is the confrontation with the judiciary possibly headed?

Why did the vice-president (VP) and chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, criticise the in his inaugural speech to the Upper House of Parliament? He claimed that the undoing of the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC) by the judiciary was a "severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty" and a "disregard of the mandate of the people." However, that happened in 2015, and there was no demand from the House for a discussion on NJAC.