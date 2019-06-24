Whither central bank independence

For the past five years, the relations between the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have been debated.

Much of this debate, however, is based on an inadequate understanding of central bank independence. Central banks perform four functions: Price stabilisation, which is essential for maintaining trust in the currency; financial sector development and stability, in particular, because of it being the lender of the last resort, especially for banks; reducing volatility in and maximising of output and employment; supporting government borrowing when appropriate; and, very ...