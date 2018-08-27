Who are the Gen Zers?

Move over millennials. A new demographic cohort, a generation of young — referred to as Generation Z or Gen Zers — is already upon us.

Loosely defined as those born starting 2001 (though some studies take 1995/1996 as the starting point), a huge cohort that is coming of age now will define markets and polity alike in the decades to come. By next year, almost a third of the 7.7 billion people on this planet will be Gen Zers, ahead of millennials (people born between 1980 and early 2000s), according to a recent Bloomberg analysis of United Nations population data. India will ...